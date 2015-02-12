Fed to release bank stress test results March 5

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday said results of its latest bank stress tests will be released on March 5 at 4.30 p.m. (2130 GMT).

The annual examination of the 30 largest financial institutions operating in the United States is seen as a critical part of the government’s ability to ensure individual banks are prepared to withstand the next financial crisis.

Failure to pass can come with major consequences such as prohibiting stock buybacks and dividend hikes.

Related results from the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) will be released on March 11 at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT). (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)