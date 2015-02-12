FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed to release bank stress test results March 5
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Fed to release bank stress test results March 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday said results of its latest bank stress tests will be released on March 5 at 4.30 p.m. (2130 GMT).

The annual examination of the 30 largest financial institutions operating in the United States is seen as a critical part of the government’s ability to ensure individual banks are prepared to withstand the next financial crisis.

Failure to pass can come with major consequences such as prohibiting stock buybacks and dividend hikes.

Related results from the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) will be released on March 11 at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT). (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.