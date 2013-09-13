FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrat Tester would vote 'no' on Summers for Fed
September 13, 2013 / 7:28 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Democrat Tester would vote 'no' on Summers for Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking Committee Democrat Jon Tester would not support Lawrence Summers if the former White House adviser was nominated by President Barack Obama to be the next head of the Federal Reserve, Tester’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Senator Tester plans to vote against him in committee,” said Andrea Helling, a spokeswoman for the Montana Democrat.

Summers is widely thought to be Obama’s preferred choice to replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends in January, but the White House said on Friday that the president had not yet made a decision.

