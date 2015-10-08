FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Fed names insider as top bank regulator
October 8, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

New York Fed names insider as top bank regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The New York branch of the Federal Reserve on Thursday named Kevin Stiroh its new head of financial supervision, starting October 26 and replacing Sarah Dahlgren as one of the U.S. central bank’s top Wall Street regulators.

Stiroh, a 15-year New York Fed employee, now leads an internal group that analyzes global financial markets and economies and the role that firms play in them. Prior to that, he was co-head of market operations at the Fed bank. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
