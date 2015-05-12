FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans add only a bit more debt in Q1 -NY Fed survey
May 12, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Americans add only a bit more debt in Q1 -NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Total U.S. household debt edged only slightly higher in the first quarter to a total of $11.85 trillion as mortgages, by far the largest factor, flatlined, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The $24 billion rise in total debt was paltry compared to past gains. But it amounted to the third straight positive quarter, suggesting Americans remain relatively confident about the economic recovery.

The survey also logged improvements in measures of delinquencies, foreclosures and bankruptcies. Student loan balances rose by $32 billion to $1.19 trillion in the January-March period.

Mortgage balances stood at $8.17 trillion, while auto loans were up $13 billion at $968 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

