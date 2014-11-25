FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. household debt edges higher in Q3 -survey
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. household debt edges higher in Q3 -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Americans took on slightly more debt in the third quarter, up 0.7 percent to total $11.7 trillion, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The increase of $78 billion from the previous quarter was driven by auto and student loans and credit card balances, and continues a general trend since the middle of last year. Household indebtedness is still 7.6 percent below its peak six years ago, when a financial crisis set off the worst recession in decades.

The report on household debt and credit showed that mortgages, the largest slice of debt, edged up by 0.4 percent. Mortgage originations rose a bit to $337 billion, well below historical norms, while auto loan originations hit the highest level since 2005 at $105 billion.

“In light of these data, it appears that the deleveraging period has come to an end and households are borrowing more,” New York Fed economist Wilbert van der Klaauw said in a statement.

The New York Fed survey draws from a nationally representative consumer credit sample. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.