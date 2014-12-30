FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund bond-buying on Oct. 15 drove market turmoil -Fed survey
#Funds News
December 30, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund bond-buying on Oct. 15 drove market turmoil -Fed survey

Howard Schneider

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hedge funds piled into U.S. bonds on the morning of Oct. 15 as global growth fears and other concerns sparked a short-lived bout of turmoil in world markets, according to a U.S. Federal Reserve survey of senior bank credit officers.

The quarterly survey of 22 credit officials asked questions specifically about the days before and the morning of a market sell-off that was triggered by a combination of poor economic data and more generic concern that the global economy was slipping.

In the first two weeks of October, large investors like pension funds, insurance companies and most hedge funds left their U.S. interest rate positions unchanged.

But on the morning of Oct. 15, two-thirds of the bank officers surveyed said hedge funds had begun shifting their bets, taking long positions on both short and longer-term U.S. debt, signaling diminished faith in the economic recovery.

Stock prices and bond yields dropped sharply on that day, as weak producer prices and retail sales in the United States, fears about the European economy, underperformance in China, and even worry about the spread of Ebola all coalesced.

Conditions eventually settled down, and recent U.S. data has indicated the recovery remains largely on track.

In responses to other questions in the quarterly survey, the credit officers indicated that financial conditions had remained largely unchanged in the prior three months. (Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by David Gregorio)

