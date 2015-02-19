Dealers see 20 pct chance Fed retreats after rate hike -survey

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. primary dealers saw a 20 percent chance that the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut interest rates back down to near zero within two years of its planned policy tightening, according to a New York Fed survey done last month.

The regular survey, meant to help U.S. central bankers prepare for their Jan. 27-28 policy-setting meeting, also found that economists at the top banks still expect the Fed to raise rates in June, based on the median response. A policy meeting set for September was seen as the next likely timing for a tightening.

If the Fed were to raise rates then retreat to near zero, the dealers cited “adverse future shocks to the U.S. economy” as the most likely reason. In the previous survey, dealers saw a 17 percent chance that the Fed would have to retreat to near-zero rates two years after so-called liftoff.

The central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 to combat the recession and boost the slow U.S. recovery. It repeated in January it will be “patient” as it considers a rate hike.

Dealers on average expected the Fed to drop its reference to “patient” at a March 17-18 policy meeting, while “many” of the respondents expected the move to result in tighter financial conditions.

The dealers pointed to the first quarter of 2016 as the most likely timing of the Fed starting to shrink its $4.5-trillion balance sheet, which has swollen after years of aggressive bond-buying.