FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wall Street dealers see Fed raising rates in June -NY Fed survey
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Wall Street dealers see Fed raising rates in June -NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street dealers expect the Federal Reserve to start raising U.S. interest rates next June, but so slowly that the rate would still be below 3 percent in the first half of 2017, they told the New York Fed in a survey released on Thursday.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, just ahead of the Fed’s month-end policy-setting meeting. September’s survey had showed dealers expected a first rate rise between the second and third quarters of 2015, and for rates to rise at a slightly steeper pace, to hit 3 percent in the first half of 2017.

The Fed has kept benchmark rates near zero since December 2008.

The survey also showed dealers expressed concerns about a cap on the Fed’s reverse repurchase facility, one of the new tools it will use to put a floor under rates when it starts to raise them.

The cap, set in September at $300 billion daily, could “compromise the facility’s effectiveness in providing a floor under short-term interest rates,” some dealers told the Fed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.