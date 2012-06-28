US Treasury trims backing for Fed loan program

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department trimmed its backing for loans made in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis under a Federal Reserve emergency facility as credit outstanding in the program dwindles, the Fed said on Thursday.

The Treasury will reduce its credit protection for the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or TALF, to $1.4 billion from $4.3 billion, the Fed said. The Treasury and the Fed have agreed this reduction is appropriate, the central bank added in a statement.

The government launched TALF in March 2009 to thaw frozen asset-backed securities markets, which, when functioning properly, provide a ready flow of funds for a range of household and business borrowing.

Initially, the Fed was authorized to lend up to $200 billion under TALF, with $20 billion in credit protection from the Treasury to be drawn if needed from the government’s Troubled Asset Relief Program, which was used to bail out the nation’s banks during financial crisis.

Fed lending under the program reached $71 billion at its peak, which went to investors in highly rated asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. When the program closed in June 2010, it had $43 billion in loans outstanding with maturities of three to five years, the Fed said.

At that time, the Fed agreed to a reduction in credit protection to $4.3 billion.

As of June 20, only $5.3 billion in loans outstanding under the program.

“Borrowers have continued to repay their loans early at a rapid pace, in part because interest rates on TALF loans were designed to be higher than market rates in more-normal conditions,” the Fed said.

The program has experienced no losses and officials said they believe it is highly unlikely they will need to tap the Treasury’s credit protection funds.