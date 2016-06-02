FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Tarullo says Brexit is factor in rate decision -- Bloomberg
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Fed's Tarullo says Brexit is factor in rate decision -- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's possible exit from the European Union will be a factor as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers weigh whether they should raise interest rates later this month, Fed Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.

"In the short term it is more a question of the immediate impact on markets," Tarullo said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "If there are implications for growth over time, to the degree it's a factor (in the June rate decision) it's taking into account what will happen in financial markets and the immediate aftermath of the vote."

Tarullo also suggested he sees further scope for improvement in the labor market, saying "there is a possibility of getting more employment and higher wages." (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)

