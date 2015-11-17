Fed's Tarullo says 'shadow' banks need activity-by-activity regulation

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States is in a “grace period” of lowered financial risk but should address the potential for increased problems to develop in the financial system’s non-bank sector, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Tuesday.

Tarullo said the “shadow” banking sector is too diverse and in many cases helpful to put under the same sort of blanket regulations banks face on things like the capital and liquidity they are required to maintain.

“The optimal regulatory response would surely not be one that treats all asset managers as quasi-banks that need to have capital and similar bank regulatory constraints,” Tarullo said, singling out pension funds and insurance companies as firms that may be involved in specific activities that need more regulation but should not be treated the same as banks. “An emphasis on actual risks can lead to the conclusion that some non-bank financial entities or activities do not pose material threats to financial stability at all.”

Tarullo spoke at a Brookings Institution event on financial stability and said he felt the financial system “as a whole is obviously safer.”

But that could change as companies and new market participants take advantage of gaps in regulation. As a result regulators should look for ways to regulate risky activities, such as requiring those who borrow money to buy securities to post a minimum amount as a “haircut” that would lower the risk of market stress causing broad problems to lenders. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)