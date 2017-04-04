FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Fed's Tarullo questions Volcker rule, 'qualitative' testing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

Fed's Tarullo questions Volcker rule, 'qualitative' testing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRINCETON, N.J., April 4 (Reuters) - Daniel Tarullo, the outgoing Federal Reserve governor, on Tuesday said parts of the existing Volcker rule have proved unworkable and that annual stress tests of leading Wall Street banks may not need a 'qualitative' review.

"As it has been drafted and implemented, the Volcker rule is too complicated," Tarullo said in a speech at Princeton University.

The Volcker rule is meant to prevent banks from using customer deposits to make investor bets.

Tarullo also said annual checkups for Wall Street may be too complicated. The yearly 'stress test' considers both financial matters and subjective concerns like management. Tarullo said those 'qualitative' benchmarks could be eliminated in time.

For eight years, Tarullo has authored Wall Street rules to prevent financial shocks and a taxpayer-funded bailout of banks. But he is stepping down and Tuesday's speech would be his last. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington. Jonathan Spicer in Princeton.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.