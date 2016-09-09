Fed's Tarullo says wants more evidence of uptick on inflation -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Friday that he wants to see more evidence of U.S. inflation rising back toward the central bank's 2 percent target.

"From my point of view what is optimal right now is to look to see actual evidence that the inflation rate would continue to go up and be sustained at around the target because we've had so many false up and downs in the past," Tarullo said in a television interview with CNBC.

He added that he did not foreclose the possibility of a rate increase this year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)