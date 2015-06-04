Fed's Tarullo says regulators eyeing bond market liquidity

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Financial regulators are paying close attention to liquidity concerns surfacing across the U.S. bond market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the central bank’s top financial regulation official, said that while bond liquidity is a concern, the behavior of the market is not yet showing significant fluctuations in pricing.

Still, Tarullo referred back to 2006, when he said the kind of liquidity that investors believed they had in the debt market proved to be “illusory.”

Tarullo, other Fed officials and financial industry executives have pointed to the potential trouble set up by a surge of fixed income assets and corporate debt issuance, coupled with lower bond inventories held by banks, which could result in greater volatility, wider prices and a liquidity crunch, in the face of stress in the market.