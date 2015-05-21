FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed says auctions $79.919 billion in term deposit facility
May 21, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fed says auctions $79.919 billion in term deposit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Thursday it awarded $79.919 billion of 14-day term deposits to 53 banks at an auction held earlier.

The central bank will pay an interest rate set to the sum of the interest rate paid on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point on the deposits. The Fed currently pays an interest rate of 25 basis points on excess reserves.

These floating rate term deposits will settle on Thursday, May 21, and mature on June 4.

The term deposit facility is one of the tools the Fed has said it will use to reduce cash in the banking system to achieve its interest rate target.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
