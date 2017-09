Fed to test revised term deposit facility next month, allowing banks early withdrawal

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will test a revised term deposit facility in October to let banks who use the one-week deposits withdraw the money early if they need it, the Fed announced on Thursday.

Banks would pay a penalty for early withdrawal, the Fed said.

The term deposits are one of several tools the Fed is testing as a way to regulate interest rates once it begins raising rates from the near-zero level where they have been for nearly six years.

The term deposits are a way for the Fed to siphon money from the financial system, offering banks a small rate of interest in return for making one-week deposits with the central bank.

The early withdrawal feature loosens the rules so that banks can have access to their cash if they choose. The Fed said it will conduct eight term deposit operations next month.

The term deposits have proved increasingly popular in the tests the Fed has run so far. It conducted 13 of the one-week operations this year. The first drew $12 billion in deposits while the final one, in July, attracted $152 billion.