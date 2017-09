NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday bought $824 million of Treasury inflation protected securities maturing April 2028 through February 2044 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted $5.288 billion of TIPS for the purchase, the New York Fed said.

(Reporting By Chris Reese; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)