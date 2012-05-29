FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed sells $8.64 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries
May 29, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

US Fed sells $8.64 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 2014 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $51.02 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

