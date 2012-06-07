FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed sells $8.37 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

US Fed sells $8.37 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $8.37 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from December 2013 through February 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $57.136 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

