US Fed sells $7.799 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $7.799 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from December 2014 through May 2015, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $43.357 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist,” which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.