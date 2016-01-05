FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. banks pin Treasury market headaches on high-speed trading -Fed
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. banks pin Treasury market headaches on high-speed trading -Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A large share of Wall Street securities dealers believe that the growing presence of high-frequency trading firms has made it more difficult to operate in the market for U.S. government debt, according to a Federal Reserve survey published on Tuesday.

High-frequency trading is an automated strategy that can move billions of dollars worth of trades among different markets in a fraction of a second.

A net share of more than two-fifths of dealers that match clients with U.S. Treasury securities think the rise in high-frequency trading has led to wider bid-ask spreads and smaller quote sizes over the last five years, the Fed said in its quarterly survey of senior credit officers.

The 21 institutions participating in the survey account for almost all dealer financing of dollar-denominated securities to nondealers, the Fed said.

How easily investors and traders can buy and sell Treasuries has become a concern in the wake of the Oct. 15, 2014 “flash” rally, when Treasuries registered wild price swings in just a 12-minute period.

The Fed said more than two-fifths of dealers also said their ability to manage positions in the dealer-to-customer market has diminished due to the rising presence of high-frequency trading firms. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.