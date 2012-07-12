FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US Fed sells $7.93 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries
July 12, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-US Fed sells $7.93 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $7.93 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $95.422 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
