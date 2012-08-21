FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed sells $7.799 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries
August 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

US Fed sells $7.799 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $7.799 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from October 2014 through April 2015, the New York Fed said on its Web site.

Dealers submitted a total of $38.654 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

