US Fed sells $7.8 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $7.8 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2015 through November 2015, the New York Fed said on its Web site.

Dealers submitted a total of $40.547 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.