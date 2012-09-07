US Fed sells $7.8 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $7.8 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from February 2013 through February 2014, the New York Fed said on its Website.

Dealers submitted a total of $89.861 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.