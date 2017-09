NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $556 million of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing April 2019 through February 2044 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $2.515 billion of TIPS for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)