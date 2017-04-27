By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's plan to
slash business and household taxes could shift the U.S. economy
into higher gear, but it may have one effect the White House
would not welcome - interest rates ratcheted higher than
expected by a wary central bank.
The Trump administration says hundreds of billions of
dollars fed into the economy via deep cuts in business taxes and
more generous exemptions for individuals will unleash a wave of
investment and make the U.S. economy more competitive than ever.
But the plan, if approved in the form Trump officials
outlined on Wednesday, could add inflationary fuel to an economy
already running near full capacity, a risk Federal Reserve
officials have been warning about since Trump got elected.
Confronted with the prospect of massive cuts that would
slash the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent and
overhaul the personal tax code, Fed officials will need to start
debating if they can maintain a measured pace of rate hikes or
they might need to move faster, say analysts and economists who
follow the U.S. central bank.
The Fed aims to hold inflation at around 2 percent, and is
close to that threshold, with its target short term rate
expected to rise two more times, to about 1.5 percentage points,
by the end of the year.
Trump has said he hopes low rates will continue, a potential
source of friction with the Fed if officials do decide they need
to move faster because of his policies.
An estimated up to $700 billion a year in tax cuts could
threaten to derail such a scenario, especially if not all of
that money finds its way into productive investments, or drives
price and wage hikes.
"The premise is that all the tax savings get plowed into
high-return investments to generate growth. But if they don't
and they just get churned around into M&A and other financial
engineering things, it's even worse because you're raising risks
elsewhere in the economy," said Mark Mazur, former U.S. treasury
assistant secretary for tax policy during the Obama
administration, now head of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy
Center in Washington.
Uncertainty as to whether and in what shape the plan will
get implemented adds to other challenges the Fed faces in trying
to chart its course over the next several months.
LOOMING THREATS
The threat of a government shutdown and renewed
debate over the federal debt ceiling late this summer or early
in the fall will test both the new administration and the Fed's
ability to set its policy course. Republican and Democratic
lawmakers need to pass a series of bills to keep the government
running, but are sparring over issues such as whether to fund a
border wall with Mexico.
Government closures, forced budget cuts, and a tense 2013
debt ceiling debate have thrown the Fed off course before,
dragging down economic growth and idling hundreds of thousands
of workers.
Taken together, the coming discussions will be critical for
the Fed and for world markets looking for proof Trump can
oversee a functioning government, said David Stockton, a former
Fed research director now with the Peterson Institute of
International Economics.
"If you have a shutdown followed by a serious flirtation
with default...some of the optimism built into household and
business confidence could deflate and deflate pretty quickly,"
Stockton said. "If all of a sudden it begins to look like even
with one party in control nothing seems to be happening, it
could be a shock."
For the Fed, those would be self-inflicted wounds in an
otherwise calm economic environment. From healthy corporate
profits to strong consumer confidence and geopolitical
developments like the recent French election results, events
have been breaking in favor of steady U.S. growth and job gains
- and a gradual pace of Fed rate increases.
Policymakers currently foresee two more rate increases this
year, a view investors largely accept in how they have priced
different securities.
So far, policymakers have been hesitant to mold their
thinking too much around speculation about what Trump might do
because details have been scant and Congress' reaction
uncertain.
With the scope of the tax plan now revealed and fiscal
deadlines on the horizon, that is now likely to change - for
better or worse.
Though the Republicans now control both the White House and
the Congress, there is no guarantee they will easily reach
agreement on either spending or tax plans, or on the debt
ceiling. Divisions in the GOP doomed Trump's first stab at
healthcare overhaul, and some Republican lawmakers are likely to
oppose either raising the debt limit or cutting taxes too much
because of the larger deficits that would produce.
"The next few months are going to be make or break. They are
going to have to show they are going to get something done,"
said IHS Markit economist Chris Christopher.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder)