3 months ago
Trump picks Goodfriend, Quarles for Fed: New York Times
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

Trump picks Goodfriend, Quarles for Fed: New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has picked Marvin Goodfriend, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the U.S. central bank's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.

Goodfriend, who has been critical of the Fed's bond-buying programs embraced by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, did not immediately respond to a call and an email requesting comment. Quarles had earlier been reported to be Trump's pick for the Fed's vice chair in charge of banking supervision. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

