6 months ago
UBS economists see Fed hiking U.S. rates in March
March 2, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 6 months ago

UBS economists see Fed hiking U.S. rates in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - UBS economists said on Thursday they expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting in mid-March as recent data signaled rising domestic inflation and global growth.

They cautioned a March rate hike is "hardly assured" as the readings on wages, consumer spending and industrial output have not matched the surge in business and consumer confidence following Donald Trump's surprise presidential victory last November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

