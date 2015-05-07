FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senators propose bill to give Fed governors own staff
May 7, 2015

U.S. senators propose bill to give Fed governors own staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would end the practice of having Federal Reserve governors share the central bank’s staff, and instead be allowed to hire an independent staff.

The bi-partisan bill, introduced by Senators David Vitter and Elizabeth Warren, would also require a publicly recorded vote by the Fed board on the resolution of any enforcement action that includes $1 million or more in payments. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

