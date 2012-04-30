Fed will need to respond if forecasts faulty-Warsh

LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner than it currently expects if economic growth picks up or inflation rises, a former Fed policymaker suggested on Monday.

The U.S. central bank last week kept its policy on hold, reiterating its expectation that it will need to keep rates near zero through late 2014 to support a weak recovery.

The forecasts that underlie that projection “suggest an economy that continues to grow at a very moderate level over the forecast period, and inflation that stays more or less at core,” Kevin Warsh, a Fed governor until March last year, said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

“If any of those projections turn out to be faulty, policy will have to respond,” he said.

The U.S. economy will grow at a rate of about 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent next year and 3.3 percent to 4 percent in 2014, Fed officials forecast last week, while inflation will stay at or below the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Warsh left the Fed last March, several months after publicly questioning the effectiveness Chairman Ben Bernanke’s second round of so-called quantitative easing. He is now a visiting fellow at Stanford University.