Ex-NY Fed examiner who faulted Goldman loses appeal

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of a former bank examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York who claimed she was fired after refusing to change some of her findings about Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Carmen Segarra, the former examiner, fell short of showing her activity was covered by a federal whistleblower protection statute. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)