FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Fed bank examiner will not face U.S. Senate hearing
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Fed bank examiner will not face U.S. Senate hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee will not hear testimony from the former New York Federal Reserve bank examiner whose secretly-recorded tapes of conversations with Goldman Sachs officials prompted a hearing later this month on how cozy regulators are with Wall Street.

Subcommittee chairman Sherrod Brown announced the witness list for the Nov. 21 hearing on so-called “regulatory capture,” or concerns that Fed regulators are too close to the banks they supervise and unable to hold them to account.

Witnesses include New York Fed President William Dudley, as previously reported, as well as David Beim, a Columbia University professor who in 2009 published a report outlining problems with supervision at the central bank’s New York branch. But Carmen Segarra, who made the recordings before being fired in 2012, was not on the list.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.