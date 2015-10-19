Fed's Williams sees rate rises appropriate in 'near future'

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy has good momentum, and despite strong headwinds from overseas that are holding down inflation, the Federal Reserve should start raising interest rates in the “near future,” a top Fed official said on Monday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, declined to say when exactly he would like to see the Fed begin to normalize policy. He repeated his mantra that decisions will depend on the economic data, and that rate rises, once they are begun, should follow a gradual path.

The decision on timing, he said, is a “close call,” with good arguments on both sides.

The Fed meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, and again in mid-December, to discuss the possibility of a rate hike. Williams is a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel through the end of the year. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)