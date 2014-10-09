FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed has not ruled out asset sales if needed, Williams says
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fed has not ruled out asset sales if needed, Williams says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday that while the Fed does not expect its large balance sheet to ignite inflation, if its forecasts are wrong the U.S. central bank has the tools to keep inflation from rising out of control

San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a group of business leaders in Las Vegas that the Fed could raise rates more quickly if the economy starts to overheat, and also noted that the central bank has not ruled out selling assets if needed to keep inflation under control.

Williams also said that if the global economy slows “significantly,” that could prompt the Fed to delay raising rates beyond what is currently expected. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

