October 6, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says he is 'bullish on China'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday expressed optimism about the outlook for China, where slowing growth has lately been blamed for dimming the global economic picture.

“I am bullish on China” relative to much of the downbeat commentary on the country’s economy, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Urban Land Institute.

He added that there has been no fundamental shift in the global growth outlook that justifies some of the recent market volatility.

The Fed in September cited the uncertain global outlook as one reason for holding off on raising U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

