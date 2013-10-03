FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: risks around U.S. debt ceiling debate "enormous"
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams: risks around U.S. debt ceiling debate "enormous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Courting a default on U.S. debt obligations by not raising the nation’s borrowing limit has created a “very frightening” situation which could do dramatic harm to the economy, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“The risks around the debt ceiling are enormous,” said San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams.

“Actually risking the U.S. Treasury market, and the global trust in the U.S. Treasury market, is very frightening, and I hope very sincerely we don’t get to that point,” he told an audience after delivering a speech here.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.