FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: weakness abroad, strong dollar slowing U.S. growth
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams: weakness abroad, strong dollar slowing U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy would probably be growing at closer to a 4-percent annual pace if not for economic weakness abroad that is driving up the value of the dollar versus the euro and the yen, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“The stronger dollar, all else equal, is a drag on U.S. growth,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, adding that his own forecast for just less than 3-percent growth in the U.S. economy incorporates the drag from the strong dollar. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.