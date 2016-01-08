Fed's Williams: four rate hikes in 2016 'not baked in the cake'

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to raise U.S. interest rates four times this year if the economy continues to grow, core measures of inflation stabilize, and unemployment continues to drop, a top Fed official said on Friday.

But forecasts are never spot on, and the pace of rate hikes could just as well be faster or slower depending on economic developments at home and abroad, John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, told reporters after a speech to the California Bankers Association in Santa Barbara.

“Even though four (rate hikes) is the median projection, that’s not something I see as baked in the cake,” he said. “It’s just as likely it will be more or less than that depending on what actually happens.”

Government data earlier on Friday showed the U.S. job count surged in December, signaling the domestic economy is on a solid footing despite a weak growth abroad.

Williams also said he expects the eventual size of the Fed’s balance sheet, now holding at $4.5 trillion, to fall to no less than $1.5 trillion, bigger than pre-crisis levels simply because of the growth in currency. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)