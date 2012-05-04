FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed may exit sooner if growth beats forecasts-Williams
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Fed may exit sooner if growth beats forecasts-Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANA POINT, Calif., May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could move away from its years-long, zero-rate policy sooner than expected if growth exceeds forecasts or inflation rises above the central bank’s 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“All else being equal, that’s a sign that you would want to raise rates sooner,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters on Friday.

The Fed now expects to keep rates low through late 2014, a stance that Williams, a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, supports.

If downside risks from Europe recede, that too could move the Fed toward an earlier exit, Williams said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.