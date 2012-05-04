Fed may exit sooner if growth beats forecasts-Williams

DANA POINT, Calif., May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could move away from its years-long, zero-rate policy sooner than expected if growth exceeds forecasts or inflation rises above the central bank’s 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“All else being equal, that’s a sign that you would want to raise rates sooner,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters on Friday.

The Fed now expects to keep rates low through late 2014, a stance that Williams, a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, supports.

If downside risks from Europe recede, that too could move the Fed toward an earlier exit, Williams said.