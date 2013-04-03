Fed needs more flexibility on exit plan: Williams

LOS ANGELES, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve needs more flexibility and may want to hold on longer to the assets on its $3 trillion balance sheet when the time comes to exit from its super-easy monetary policy, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“Lengthening the period over which we hold assets ...these have some advantages,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here. Holding on to assets longer than the three to five years called for under the Fed’s exit plan put forward two years ago could let the U.S. central bank provide a bit more stimulus to the economy if needed, he said.