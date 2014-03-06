FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams optimistic on U.S. economic growth
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams optimistic on U.S. economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed optimism on Wednesday that the U.S. economy will continue to grow at 2.5 percent or more, boosting jobs and pushing down unemployment.

“My basic view is that economy is continuing to grow above trend,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said during a question-and-answer session following a speech to students at the University of Seattle.

He predicted unemployment, now at 6.6 percent, will fall over the next few years to more “normal” levels, which he defined as between 5 percent and 6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.