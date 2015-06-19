FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams: Greek woes pose worrisome 'tail risk' to U.S.
June 19, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: Greek woes pose worrisome 'tail risk' to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 (Reuters) - The possibility that Greece’s mounting debt woes could disrupt world financial markets and impact the U.S. economy has been a big topic of discussion at the Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Though the baseline forecast is that even a Greek exit from the euro zone would not have a large spillover effect on the U.S. economy, there are concerns about the “tail risk,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

