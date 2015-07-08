Fed's Williams says U.S. insulated from 'horrible' Greek situation

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is not very vulnerable to problems stemming from Greece’s “horrible” situation, but a resolution by European leaders would be a good outcome, a Federal Reserve policymaker said.

The European Central Bank “has clearly sent strong signals that they would do what it takes to respond if Greece exits” from the euro, San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voter this year on U.S. monetary policy, told a group of international economists here.

Williams also said he believes that inflation has been the “dog that hasn’t barked” because anchored expectations have kept it from falling far or rising high. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)