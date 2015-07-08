FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says U.S. insulated from 'horrible' Greek situation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says U.S. insulated from 'horrible' Greek situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is not very vulnerable to problems stemming from Greece’s “horrible” situation, but a resolution by European leaders would be a good outcome, a Federal Reserve policymaker said.

The European Central Bank “has clearly sent strong signals that they would do what it takes to respond if Greece exits” from the euro, San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voter this year on U.S. monetary policy, told a group of international economists here.

Williams also said he believes that inflation has been the “dog that hasn’t barked” because anchored expectations have kept it from falling far or rising high. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.