FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: interest rate hike discussion on track for mid-2015
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams: interest rate hike discussion on track for mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Discussions within the Federal Reserve about raising interest rates are still on track to happen about mid-2015, the head of the San Francisco Fed said on Monday.

John Williams made his remarks in Boston on the final day of the annual American Economic Association conference.

“My view, that I’ve expressed previously in the past, is that the middle of 2015 is a reasonable guess when that discussion I think will become closer to, should we do it now (raise rates) or wait a little longer?” Williams told reporters.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.