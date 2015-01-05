Fed's Williams: interest rate hike discussion on track for mid-2015

BOSTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Discussions within the Federal Reserve about raising interest rates are still on track to happen about mid-2015, the head of the San Francisco Fed said on Monday.

John Williams made his remarks in Boston on the final day of the annual American Economic Association conference.

“My view, that I’ve expressed previously in the past, is that the middle of 2015 is a reasonable guess when that discussion I think will become closer to, should we do it now (raise rates) or wait a little longer?” Williams told reporters.