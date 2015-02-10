Fed's Williams says rate hike getting "closer and closer"--FT

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said the time for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates was getting “closer and closer,” as he warned of the risks of the Fed falling behind the curve, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Economic conditions are “getting closer and closer to those where it makes sense to really start thinking seriously about starting this process of normalization,” Williams told the FT in an interview. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)