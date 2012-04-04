Fed should keep easy-money policy, Williams says

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep its unprecedented easy-money policy in place to boost a jobs market that’s still far below its potential, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“The Fed has acted vigorously to boost the economy,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association. “It’s critical that we keep doing so in order to achieve our statutory mandate.”

