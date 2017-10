Aug 31 (Reuters) - Additional accommodation from the Federal Reserve would help boost the U.S. economic recovery and avoid a “stalling,” a top central bank policymaker said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, on CNBC TV, said the Fed’s two quantitative easing programs have had benefits and argued the Fed should be moving toward an “open-ended” QE3 in which the new program would not be limited by a dollar value.