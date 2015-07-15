Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff

July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely begin raising short-term interest rates this year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday in remarks prepared for delivery to the Mesa, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce.

“I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own risks,” he said in remarks nearly identical to those he made last Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)