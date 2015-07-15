FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely begin raising short-term interest rates this year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday in remarks prepared for delivery to the Mesa, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce.

"I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own risks," he said in remarks nearly identical to those he made last Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
