UPDATE 2-Fed bond buying could slow, inflation needs watching -Williams

* Fed’s Williams says sustained recovery backs bond buying slowdown

* Need to keep eye on inflation

* Weak inflation could justify more Fed bond purchases

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams reiterated his view on Monday that an improving U.S. economy would allow the Federal Reserve to pare back its stimulatory bond buying in the summer, but low inflation needed to be closely watched.

Fed chief Ben Bernanke spooked financial markets last month when he said the central bank could trim its bond purchases as soon as at one of its next few meetings.

Williams largely stuck by his view, expressed in a speech in April, that the bond buying programme could slow in the summer and end by the end of the year, but he also became the second recent Fed bank president to explicitly raise the outlook for inflation in the context of whether a tapering is in the cards.

“It really is a question for me of watching for continuing signs in the U.S. labour market, continuing signs of more greater confidence in the momentum in the U.S. economy, but also watching carefully where the underlying inflation rate is and what the outlook for inflation is,” Williams told reporters during a visit to Sweden.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said last month that inflation would have to pick up before he voted to scale back monetary policy stimulus.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to reduce long-term interest rates and encourage hiring. It has vowed to continue the programme until there is substantial improvement in the labour market outlook.

Williams noted that underlying inflation was at 1 percent, below the Fed’s target of 2 percent. Speaking on the sidelines of a seminar in the Swedish capital, he said he saw temporary factors as being the main reason inflation was being held low and expected the inflation rate to return to 2 percent.

Still, it was one of the factors the Fed should watch when deciding on policy, he said.

“If we see continued low inflation and, more worrisome, a fall in long-term inflation expectations, well below 2 percent, then those would be factors that argue for, all else equal, greater total purchases for our programme than otherwise,” he said.